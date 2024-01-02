trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705246
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi Metro Commuters Turn Underground Travel into WWE Arena as Women Engage in Slaps and Hair-Pulling Brawl

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
In the midst of New Year celebrations, Delhi's metro chaos continues as a recent viral video exposes a frenzied altercation among women vying for space in the women's coach. The footage captures a wild scene featuring 'brutal' slaps and hair-pulling as passengers engage in a push-and-pull struggle for room. The video's rapid online sharing has left netizens amused, highlighting the ongoing challenge of space scarcity and the unique chaos that unfolds in the heart of Delhi's metro system.

