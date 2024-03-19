NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Incident Sparks Online Debate As Women Caught Stealing Money Live

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
A video shared by @gharkekalesh on Twitter shows a shocking incident in the Delhi Metro, where two women were caught stealing money from a passenger. The video has sparked a debate online about safety and accountability. Watch to see what happened.

