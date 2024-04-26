Advertisement
Viral Video: Delhi's ‘Spiderman’ Duo Arrested After Reckless Bike Stunts

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
A pair of men dressed like superheroes was seen riding a Pulsar motorcycle without a helmet or visible number plate in a video that went viral on Instagram. The woman rode a passenger with the male and was spotted leaving a metro station. With the motorcycle traveling, both were seen lifting up their hands. The two are accused of numerous offenses, including traveling without helmets, licenses, and having a number plate on the car, according to reports from the news agency IANS. Their reckless conduct gained alert and triggered legal penalties, even though their faces were disguised by body-con clothes.

