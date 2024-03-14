NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi's Vada Pav Girl Breaks Down As Vendor Feels MCD Pressure

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

Watch VIRAL VIDEO: Vada Pav vendor in Delhi breaks down under the pressure from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The footage reveals the challenges faced by street vendors as they struggle to navigate regulatory issues. Watch The Full Video For More Details.

