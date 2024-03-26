Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Digital Approach To Begging With QR Scanner Sparks Online Reaction

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
TRENDING VIDEO: A video has surfaced online showing a visually impaired man approaching a car with a QR code scanner affixed to his shirt. The driver engages in casual conversation with the beggar, seemingly using his phone to transfer money to him.

All Videos

‘Every woman has dignity’, Kangana Ranaut's reply to Supriya Shrinate
Play Icon01:59
‘Every woman has dignity’, Kangana Ranaut's reply to Supriya Shrinate
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dilip Ghosh makes 'controversial remarks' against Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon01:51
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dilip Ghosh makes 'controversial remarks' against Mamata Banerjee
Viral Video: People Shocked By 'Eno Washing Powder' Color Removing Desi Hack, Trends With 1.1 Million Views
Play Icon01:48
Viral Video: People Shocked By 'Eno Washing Powder' Color Removing Desi Hack, Trends With 1.1 Million Views
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will hold rally in Meerut for Arun Govil
Play Icon04:09
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will hold rally in Meerut for Arun Govil
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon00:43
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Trending Videos

‘Every woman has dignity’, Kangana Ranaut's reply to Supriya Shrinate
play icon1:59
‘Every woman has dignity’, Kangana Ranaut's reply to Supriya Shrinate
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dilip Ghosh makes 'controversial remarks' against Mamata Banerjee
play icon1:51
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dilip Ghosh makes 'controversial remarks' against Mamata Banerjee
Viral Video: People Shocked By 'Eno Washing Powder' Color Removing Desi Hack, Trends With 1.1 Million Views
play icon1:48
Viral Video: People Shocked By 'Eno Washing Powder' Color Removing Desi Hack, Trends With 1.1 Million Views
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will hold rally in Meerut for Arun Govil
play icon4:9
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will hold rally in Meerut for Arun Govil
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election
play icon0:43
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election