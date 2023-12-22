trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701901
VIRAL VIDEO : Elvish Yadav and Raghav Sharma Confront Mob in Jammu: Viral Video Raises Concerns

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and producer Raghav Sharma encountered a mob in Jammu's Katra while seeking blessings at Vaishnodevi temple. A request for pictures escalated into a tense situation, with the duo almost facing an assault.

