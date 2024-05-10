Advertisement
Viral Video: Giraffe And Vet's Heartfelt Interaction Wins Over The Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 10, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
A viral video featuring an animal chiropractor treating a giraffe named Gerry has garnered widespread attention and likes. Gerry's owner, Missy Nowell, noticed his abnormal chewing and sought help from Joren Whitney, a renowned animal chiropractor. Whitney identified issues in Gerry's jaw and cervical spine, providing adjustments to improve movement. Following treatment, Gerry's chewing returned to normal. Whitney's dual licensing in veterinary and chiropractic fields allows him to treat animals, unlike regular chiropractors. The video, initially shared on TikTok, gained traction on social media, with USA Today's Instagram post receiving over 19,000 likes and viewers discovering the world of animal chiropractic care.

