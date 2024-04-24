Advertisement
Viral Video: Girl Pours Vodka Into Aloo Paratha, Users Left Shocked

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
A video on social media becomes viral quickly. despite the fact that you've probably had a variety of parathas in past times, have you ever tried one that had been infused with alcohol? That is the case, truly. A woman has gone viral on social media right now. She is making aloo paratha and vodka infusion in the video. The internet goes crazy over this video. it's interesting that the footage has been uploaded by a well-known Instagram influencer. Check out this funny video.

