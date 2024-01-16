trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710228
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo and Mumbai Airport Receive Notice as Flyers Seen Dining on Tarmac

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has served show cause notices to both IndiGo and Mumbai Airport after a video surfaced on social media, showing passengers seated on the tarmac and dining. Both parties have been instructed to provide explanations by today, with the ministry cautioning that enforcement actions, including financial penalties, may be initiated if responses are not received within the stipulated time.

