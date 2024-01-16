trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710146
VIRAL VIDEO : IndiGo Passenger's Video Sparks Social Media Debate

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
A woman named Prajnaa faced internet scrutiny after posting a video on X, documenting her disagreement with an IndiGo manager named Nethra. Upset by an extended wait at the airport due to an eight-hour flight delay caused by foggy conditions, Prajnaa confronted Nethra regarding the airline's accommodation policy. Despite claiming entitlement to accommodation according to the rules, Prajnaa asserted that Nethra refused to provide it. This incident underscores the challenges of customer service in the airline industry, igniting a lively debate on social media

