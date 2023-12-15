trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699316
VIRAL VIDEO : Ingenious Jugaad Mumbai Man's Viral Phone Hack in Local Train Commute

Dec 15, 2023
In a hilarious incident aboard a Mumbai local train, a resourceful commuter was captured fixing his mobile phone to the door panel to enjoy music while standing on the footboard. The video has taken social media by storm, amassing over 5.5 million views and 110,000 likes.

