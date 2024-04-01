Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Internet Abuzz Over Man's Odd Cake Recipe With Egg In Thums Up

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A viral video, shared by @desimojito on Twitter, has captivated online audiences with a man's unconventional cake recipe that includes Thums Up and egg. The unusual combination has sparked widespread curiosity, leaving viewers questioning the reasoning behind it and leading to discussions about unique culinary experiments.

All Videos

Know where Shaista, Afshan and Zainab are hiding?
Play Icon04:20
Know where Shaista, Afshan and Zainab are hiding?
Dilip Pandey makes huge accusation on BJP
Play Icon12:24
Dilip Pandey makes huge accusation on BJP
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon01:29
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla
Play Icon01:05
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla
AAP makes serious allegations against BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
Play Icon04:29
AAP makes serious allegations against BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Trending Videos

Know where Shaista, Afshan and Zainab are hiding?
play icon4:20
Know where Shaista, Afshan and Zainab are hiding?
Dilip Pandey makes huge accusation on BJP
play icon12:24
Dilip Pandey makes huge accusation on BJP
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
play icon1:29
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla
play icon1:5
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla
AAP makes serious allegations against BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
play icon4:29
AAP makes serious allegations against BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest