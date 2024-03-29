Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Internet Applauds Auto-Rickshaw Driver's DIY Solution To Beat Chennai's Heat

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch this Viral Video: The internet is abuzz with admiration for an auto-rickshaw driver's innovative DIY idea to combat Chennai's scorching heat. With creativity and resourcefulness, the driver's solution has captured attention and sparked discussions online, showcasing the quintessential Indian spirit of jugaad (innovative problem-solving).

All Videos

Former MLA Raju Pal Murder Case All 7 Accused Convicted gets life term jail
Play Icon02:37
Former MLA Raju Pal Murder Case All 7 Accused Convicted gets life term jail
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Mukhtar Ansari's Post-Mortem Completed
Play Icon04:04
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Mukhtar Ansari's Post-Mortem Completed
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch
Play Icon01:22
 Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch
Lucknow Viral Video: Worm Found In Kulfi Purchased at Falooda Nation Shop, Lulu Mall
Play Icon00:52
Lucknow Viral Video: Worm Found In Kulfi Purchased at Falooda Nation Shop, Lulu Mall
Kangana Ranaut:
Play Icon01:24
 Kangana Ranaut: "I'm Your Sister, Your Daughter; Everyone is My Family" - Lok Sabha elections 2024

Trending Videos

Former MLA Raju Pal Murder Case All 7 Accused Convicted gets life term jail
play icon2:37
Former MLA Raju Pal Murder Case All 7 Accused Convicted gets life term jail
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Mukhtar Ansari's Post-Mortem Completed
play icon4:4
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Mukhtar Ansari's Post-Mortem Completed
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch
play icon1:22
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch
Lucknow Viral Video: Worm Found In Kulfi Purchased at Falooda Nation Shop, Lulu Mall
play icon0:52
Lucknow Viral Video: Worm Found In Kulfi Purchased at Falooda Nation Shop, Lulu Mall
Kangana Ranaut:
play icon1:24
Kangana Ranaut: "I'm Your Sister, Your Daughter; Everyone is My Family" - Lok Sabha elections 2024