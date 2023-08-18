trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650406
Viral Video: IT Professional Enters Ladies' Washroom In Kochi Mall Wearing Burqua

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
A 23-year-old IT professional has been arrested for allegedly entering a women's washroom wearing a burqa in a popular mall in Kerala and recording videos on his mobile phone. The man, a B.Tech graduate, was booked for the offences under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism) and 419 (Impersonation) of the IPC and Section 66 E of the Information Technology Act on the same day.
