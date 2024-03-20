Advertisement
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With His Impressive English Skills

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Watch VIRAL VIDEO: British vlogger Zakky, stranded without cash due to a malfunctioning card machine at his Kerala motel, met Ashraf, an auto driver. Ashraf's fluent English and kindness in assisting Zakky, captured in a viral video shared on Instagram, garnered widespread praise. Video Credits : Instagram Handle @zakkyzuu Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Zakkyy

