Viral Video: Kulhad Pizza Couple, Sehaj Arora And Gurpreet Kaur, Capture Internet's Attention

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Dive into the sun-soaked escapade of Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, the beloved Kulhad Pizza Couple, as they share a romantic vacation reel from their Dubai getaway. Wanderlust meets Bollywood as the couple strolls hand in hand along the sandy beaches, their carefree spirit evident as they lip-sync to a popular Hindi song

All Videos

Viral Video: Hunters Discover Snake In Pot of Gold, Shocking Netizens
Viral Video: Hunters Discover Snake In Pot of Gold, Shocking Netizens
Viral Video: Woman Wearing Bikini Rides Crowded Delhi Bus, Evoking Varied Passenger Reactions
Viral Video: Woman Wearing Bikini Rides Crowded Delhi Bus, Evoking Varied Passenger Reactions
California High School Student's Classroom Slap of Female Teacher Goes Viral
California High School Student's Classroom Slap of Female Teacher Goes Viral
Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama
Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm

