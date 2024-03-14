NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Harasses Girl With Inappropriate Comments, Sparks Public Confrontation

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Watch VIRAL VIDEO: A video shared on the Twitter handle @gharkekalesh has gone viral, depicting a disturbing incident where a man harasses a girl with inappropriate comments on the street. The footage captures the ensuing public confrontation as bystanders intervene to address the situation.

