Viral Video: Man Kicking Sleeping Cows Gets Instant Karma In Hilarious Clip

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Prepare to be entertained as a viral video captures a moment of instant karma like no other. Watch as a man, oblivious to consequences, kicks sleeping cows, only to receive immediate retribution in the most unexpected and amusing manner. This hilarious clip serves as a reminder that actions have consequences, even in the most unlikely of situations. Video Source:X @Gharkekalesh

