Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Man Leaves Internet In Shock With Record For Longest Time Spewing Water From Mouth 5 min 50 secs

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch this Viral video shared by @guinnessworldrecords on Instagram features a man achieving the record for the longest time spewing water from his mouth. Clocking in at an incredible 5 minutes and 51.88 seconds, this astonishing feat has stunned the internet. Don't miss the chance to witness this remarkable display of skill and endurance.

All Videos

Congress released its manifesto for lok sabha election
Play Icon20:17
Congress released its manifesto for lok sabha election
Viral Video: Man Vomits Live Worms After Experiencing Nausea -Shocking Footage With 5 Million Views
Play Icon00:17
Viral Video: Man Vomits Live Worms After Experiencing Nausea -Shocking Footage With 5 Million Views
Delhi Metro: Drunk Man Sitting in Ladies Coach Sparks Dispute - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:24
Delhi Metro: Drunk Man Sitting in Ladies Coach Sparks Dispute - Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Emotional Reunion - 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia Hugs Dad
Play Icon00:52
Viral Video: Emotional Reunion - 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia Hugs Dad
Dilip Ghosh makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon06:01
Dilip Ghosh makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee

Trending Videos

Congress released its manifesto for lok sabha election
play icon20:17
Congress released its manifesto for lok sabha election
Viral Video: Man Vomits Live Worms After Experiencing Nausea -Shocking Footage With 5 Million Views
play icon0:17
Viral Video: Man Vomits Live Worms After Experiencing Nausea -Shocking Footage With 5 Million Views
Delhi Metro: Drunk Man Sitting in Ladies Coach Sparks Dispute - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:24
Delhi Metro: Drunk Man Sitting in Ladies Coach Sparks Dispute - Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Emotional Reunion - 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia Hugs Dad
play icon0:52
Viral Video: Emotional Reunion - 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia Hugs Dad
Dilip Ghosh makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee
play icon6:1
Dilip Ghosh makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee