Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Man's Daring Firecracker Performance Goes Unexpectedly Wrong

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In this heart-stopping video, a man's exhilarating dance with firecrackers takes an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. With a sense of daring, he holds the crackling explosives aloft while rhythmically moving to the beat. However, as the tension builds, something goes awry, resulting in a sudden and dramatic twist. Watch as the unexpected unfolds, showcasing the thrilling and unpredictable nature of live performances.

All Videos

Woman's Heart Melts Receiving Roses From Stranger - Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:58
Woman's Heart Melts Receiving Roses From Stranger - Watch Viral Video
Elephant Viral Video: Heartwarming Rescue Of Thirsty Elephant
Play Icon00:30
Elephant Viral Video: Heartwarming Rescue Of Thirsty Elephant
Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle: Goes Viral
Play Icon00:15
Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle: Goes Viral
Viral Video: Barking Dogs Take Leisurely Stroll On Baghdad Airport Tarmac
Play Icon00:18
Viral Video: Barking Dogs Take Leisurely Stroll On Baghdad Airport Tarmac
Lamborghini Worth ₹1 Crore Set On Fire Over Financial Disputes, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:30
Lamborghini Worth ₹1 Crore Set On Fire Over Financial Disputes, Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Woman's Heart Melts Receiving Roses From Stranger - Watch Viral Video
play icon0:58
Woman's Heart Melts Receiving Roses From Stranger - Watch Viral Video
Elephant Viral Video: Heartwarming Rescue Of Thirsty Elephant
play icon0:30
Elephant Viral Video: Heartwarming Rescue Of Thirsty Elephant
Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle: Goes Viral
play icon0:15
Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle: Goes Viral
Viral Video: Barking Dogs Take Leisurely Stroll On Baghdad Airport Tarmac
play icon0:18
Viral Video: Barking Dogs Take Leisurely Stroll On Baghdad Airport Tarmac
Lamborghini Worth ₹1 Crore Set On Fire Over Financial Disputes, Video Goes Viral
play icon0:30
Lamborghini Worth ₹1 Crore Set On Fire Over Financial Disputes, Video Goes Viral