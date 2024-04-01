Advertisement
Viral Video: Massive Catfight Breaks Out On DTU Bus Over Free Seat Dispute

Apr 01, 2024
Hold onto your seats as a jaw-dropping video shared by @gharkekalesh on Twitter unveils a chaotic scene on a DTU bus. In this viral footage, a massive catfight erupts among passengers, all grappling for coveted seats. The intense altercation underscores the challenges faced in managing crowded public transportation and highlights the urgent need for effective conflict resolution strategies.

