To The Point: Know debate around Hathras Controversy

|Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
To The Point: It has been 4 days since the Hathras incident. The death toll has risen to 123. Baba Sakar Hari is still absconding. But in the meantime, there is a lot of politics. The round of political statements on the accident continues. Today Rahul Gandhi is meeting the Hathras victims. The opposition is accusing the government of negligence. So CM Yogi has said that the conspiracy behind the accident will also be investigated. At the same time, SP leader Ram Gopal said that this was an accident and not a conspiracy. Will politics heal the wounds of the victims?

