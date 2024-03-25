Advertisement
VIRAL VIDEO: Massive Fight Erupts Between MI and GT Fans Inside Narendra Modi Stadium During IPL Match - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
A viral video shared by @gharkekalesh on Twitter captures a chaotic scene inside Narendra Modi Stadium during yesterday's IPL match between MI and GT, showing a massive fight breaking out between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) fans. The intense altercation underscores the rivalry between the two teams' supporters and the escalating tensions during the match.

