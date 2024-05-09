Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747937
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Massive Fistfight Erupts Over Seat Dispute - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
An argument over a seat on a flight turned into a brawl when one passenger, concerned about a coughing neighbor, decided to switch seats. However, when the original occupant returned, he found someone else in his seat and became enraged, attempting to physically confront the person who had taken it. Flight attendants intervened, but amidst the chaos, one accidentally elbowed a crew member's head. Screams filled the cabin as the two men continued to fight, with other passengers eventually stepping in to help the crew calm the situation.

All Videos

Watch: Danish Envoy Hours After Calling Out Trash-Ridden New Delhi Lane In Viral Video
Play Icon03:51
Watch: Danish Envoy Hours After Calling Out Trash-Ridden New Delhi Lane In Viral Video
Delhi Woman's Sunroof Reel Stunt In Muzaffarnagar Goes Viral - Watch
Play Icon00:49
Delhi Woman's Sunroof Reel Stunt In Muzaffarnagar Goes Viral - Watch
Viral Video Of Kanpur: Woman's 'Pacman' Helmet Turns Heads Online
Play Icon00:45
Viral Video Of Kanpur: Woman's 'Pacman' Helmet Turns Heads Online
Viral Video: Two Women Clash As Passenger Assaults Bus Driver Over Fare Dispute
Play Icon00:45
Viral Video: Two Women Clash As Passenger Assaults Bus Driver Over Fare Dispute
KL Rahul Viral Video: Fans Emotionally React To Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst At LSG Skipper - WATCH
Play Icon00:45
KL Rahul Viral Video: Fans Emotionally React To Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst At LSG Skipper - WATCH

Trending Videos

Watch: Danish Envoy Hours After Calling Out Trash-Ridden New Delhi Lane In Viral Video
play icon3:51
Watch: Danish Envoy Hours After Calling Out Trash-Ridden New Delhi Lane In Viral Video
Delhi Woman's Sunroof Reel Stunt In Muzaffarnagar Goes Viral - Watch
play icon0:49
Delhi Woman's Sunroof Reel Stunt In Muzaffarnagar Goes Viral - Watch
Viral Video Of Kanpur: Woman's 'Pacman' Helmet Turns Heads Online
play icon0:45
Viral Video Of Kanpur: Woman's 'Pacman' Helmet Turns Heads Online
Viral Video: Two Women Clash As Passenger Assaults Bus Driver Over Fare Dispute
play icon0:45
Viral Video: Two Women Clash As Passenger Assaults Bus Driver Over Fare Dispute
KL Rahul Viral Video: Fans Emotionally React To Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst At LSG Skipper - WATCH
play icon0:45
KL Rahul Viral Video: Fans Emotionally React To Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst At LSG Skipper - WATCH