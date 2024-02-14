trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721304
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Microsoft Employees' Sneak Peek at 'Work From Anywhere, Free Snacks' Office Perks Sparks Online Frenzy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Microsoft employees are sharing a glimpse of their office perks in a viral video. The clip reveals a sprawling 54-acre campus, a 24/7 multi-cuisine restaurant, and flexible work policies allowing them to work from anywhere. The video showcases a nap room, a variety of company T-shirts, and a diverse range of projects from AI to gaming. Microsoft's commitment to employee well-being and workplace flexibility is clearly on display.

All Videos

Fire at Patna Medical College & Hospital Storeroom: No Casualties, Firefighting Operation in Progress
Play Icon00:32
Fire at Patna Medical College & Hospital Storeroom: No Casualties, Firefighting Operation in Progress
Akhilesh Yadav attacks Modi governemnt over Farmers Protest
Play Icon01:30
Akhilesh Yadav attacks Modi governemnt over Farmers Protest
Shankar Mahadevan Celebrates Opening of First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir
Play Icon00:53
Shankar Mahadevan Celebrates Opening of First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
Play Icon03:02
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
Play Icon10:07
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE

Trending Videos

Fire at Patna Medical College & Hospital Storeroom: No Casualties, Firefighting Operation in Progress
play icon0:32
Fire at Patna Medical College & Hospital Storeroom: No Casualties, Firefighting Operation in Progress
Akhilesh Yadav attacks Modi governemnt over Farmers Protest
play icon1:30
Akhilesh Yadav attacks Modi governemnt over Farmers Protest
Shankar Mahadevan Celebrates Opening of First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir
play icon0:53
Shankar Mahadevan Celebrates Opening of First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
play icon3:2
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
play icon10:7
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE