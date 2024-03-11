NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: MMA Fighter Chungreng Emotional Appeal To PM Modi, Addressing Manipur's Critical Condition, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Follow Us
VIRAL VIDEO: Manipur's MMA Fighter Chungreng Koren passionately urges PM Modi to address the year-long violence in Manipur. He pleads, 'Visit Manipur. People's lives are in danger. Take action.' However, he remains skeptical, expressing doubt that any significant measures will be taken before the elections.Watch The Video For More Details.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With Impressive English Skills, Watch
Play Icon00:55
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With Impressive English Skills, Watch
VIRAL VIDEO: Chicken Roasted On Ferris Wheels Causes Controversy, Watch
Play Icon00:31
VIRAL VIDEO: Chicken Roasted On Ferris Wheels Causes Controversy, Watch
Congress leaders Invited CM Uddhav Thackeray For The party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
Play Icon00:26
Congress leaders Invited CM Uddhav Thackeray For The party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
Blind Cricket News: 5 T20 match series between India and Sri Lanka
Play Icon00:46
Blind Cricket News: 5 T20 match series between India and Sri Lanka
BJP MP Rahul Kaswan Joins Congress In Presence Of Party Leaders
Play Icon00:36
BJP MP Rahul Kaswan Joins Congress In Presence Of Party Leaders

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With Impressive English Skills, Watch
play icon0:55
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With Impressive English Skills, Watch
VIRAL VIDEO: Chicken Roasted On Ferris Wheels Causes Controversy, Watch
play icon0:31
VIRAL VIDEO: Chicken Roasted On Ferris Wheels Causes Controversy, Watch
Congress leaders Invited CM Uddhav Thackeray For The party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
play icon0:26
Congress leaders Invited CM Uddhav Thackeray For The party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
Blind Cricket News: 5 T20 match series between India and Sri Lanka
play icon0:46
Blind Cricket News: 5 T20 match series between India and Sri Lanka
BJP MP Rahul Kaswan Joins Congress In Presence Of Party Leaders
play icon0:36
BJP MP Rahul Kaswan Joins Congress In Presence Of Party Leaders