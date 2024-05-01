Advertisement
Viral Video Of Man's Homemade 'AC' Leaves Netizens In Awe

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 01, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
A man can be seen dozing off in the video next to an improvised air conditioner that has an open fridge and a cooler in front of it. Nevertheless, internet users chastised him rather than applauded him. Remarks varied from concerns about its efficacy to worries about its limitations. Some worried about potential problems, while others pointed out that the air conditioner was likely to heat the room rather than chilling it. Video Source: X

