VIRAL VIDEO: Old Man With A Pure Heart Distributes Parle G Biscuits To Bus Drivers, Spreading Kindness

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
In this viral video, an elderly man brightens mornings by giving biscuits to bus drivers with his pure heart. Watch and be inspired by this simple act of kindness.

