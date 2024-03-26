Advertisement
Viral Video: People Shocked By 'Eno Washing Powder' Color Removing Desi Hack, Trends With 1.1 Million Views

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
A video showcasing an 'effective hack' for removing stubborn Holi colors has emerged online. Shared by user 'Professor', the video depicts a young man using a blend of shampoo, lemon, and Eno (antacid) to rid his hands of the colors. Social media users found amusement in the hack, humorously referring to the concoction as "Eno Washing powder."

