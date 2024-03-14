NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Man Teaches Bear To Play Harmonica, Trending On Social Media

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
In this viral video shared by Instagram user @panteleenko_svetlana, a Russian man teaches a bear to play the harmonica. The bear's impressive performance has amused viewers online, leading to a wave of amusement and speculation. This heartwarming interaction highlights the unique bond between humans and animals.

