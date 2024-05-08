Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747632
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Sidewalk Smackdown - Monitor Lizards Go Head-To-Head

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 08, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In the animal kingdom, monitor lizards are known for their territorial behavior, often engaging in intense struggles for dominance. However, a recent altercation captured in viral footage has taken this behavior to a new level. Described as a 'Street Kalesh', the encounter between two monitor lizards leaves little doubt that they are engaged in a serious wrestling match rather than a mere display of dominance. The video, credited to Ghar Ke Kalesh/X, showcases the reptiles tumbling and rolling in the midst of the road, highlighting the intensity of their battle for supremacy

All Videos

Haryana's Nayab Government suffers major setback
Play Icon11:24
Haryana's Nayab Government suffers major setback
Shocking Video surfaces in Rajasthan Accident Case
Play Icon07:35
Shocking Video surfaces in Rajasthan Accident Case
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will held joint rally
Play Icon00:39
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will held joint rally
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Nayab Saini government has sufficient majority', Says BJP
Play Icon04:09
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Nayab Saini government has sufficient majority', Says BJP
Know why Aakash Anand got suspended?
Play Icon03:04
Know why Aakash Anand got suspended?

Trending Videos

Haryana's Nayab Government suffers major setback
play icon11:24
Haryana's Nayab Government suffers major setback
Shocking Video surfaces in Rajasthan Accident Case
play icon7:35
Shocking Video surfaces in Rajasthan Accident Case
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will held joint rally
play icon0:39
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will held joint rally
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Nayab Saini government has sufficient majority', Says BJP
play icon4:9
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Nayab Saini government has sufficient majority', Says BJP
Know why Aakash Anand got suspended?
play icon3:4
Know why Aakash Anand got suspended?