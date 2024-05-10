Advertisement
Viral Video: Southwest Passenger Spotted Relaxing In Overhead Bin Leaves Internet Laughing

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 10, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
In a video shared on Twitter by ABC News, a peculiar scene unfolds as a Southwest passenger is spotted leisurely reclining inside an overhead bin. The unexpected sight has captured the attention of internet users, sparking laughter and amusement across social media platforms. With the passenger seemingly relaxed in an unconventional spot, the clip has become a viral sensation, drawing both incredulity and hilarity from viewers worldwide.

