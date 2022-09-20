NewsVideos

Viral Video: This plane crashed and...

|Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Taking the internet by a storm, this footage is of a crash test performed on a Boeing 727 .This is a part of the Channel 4 documentary as screened in 2012. Source: 9,999,999 views

