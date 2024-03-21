Advertisement
Viral Video: This Unique 'Momos Burger' Impresses Netizen, People Call It Yummy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Since its upload, the video has quickly gained traction, garnering over 32k views and 500 likes, captivating the attention of desi netizens. Comments overflowed with expressions of delight and excitement. The enticing appearance of the dish prompted one commenter to exclaim, "Wow, it looks tempting." Many others showed their enthusiasm with fire emojis and red heart emojis. This video is uploaded by Food Vlogger on Instagram @hnvstreetfood.

