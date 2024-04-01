Advertisement
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
A viral video showing a massive fight between two groups of drunk boys at Majnu Ka Tilla is circulating online. The chaotic scene underscores the risks of alcohol-fueled conflicts and the importance of responsible behavior in public places. Shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter, the video serves as a reminder to maintain peace and order in social settings.

