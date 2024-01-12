trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708936
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Electric Blue Flame Eruption from Indonesian Volcano Amazes Viewers

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Follow Us
A video of a volcano in Indonesia spewing electric-blue flames has become a viral sensation. The unusual blue glow, captured by photographer Olivier Grunewald at the Kawah Ijen volcano, is caused by the combustion of sulphuric gases. The video, initially recorded a few years ago, has resurfaced on social media and is drawing attention once again. It was featured in a documentary released by Mr. Grunewald in collaboration with Geneva's Society for Volcanology.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Goat's Jaw-Dropping Jump Mirrors Real-Life JackyChan Mastery
Play Icon0:14
VIRAL VIDEO: Goat's Jaw-Dropping Jump Mirrors Real-Life JackyChan Mastery
Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
Play Icon0:15
Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
Play Icon0:14
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute
Play Icon0:20
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute
PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai
Play Icon2:34
PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Goat's Jaw-Dropping Jump Mirrors Real-Life JackyChan Mastery
play icon0:14
VIRAL VIDEO: Goat's Jaw-Dropping Jump Mirrors Real-Life JackyChan Mastery
Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
play icon0:15
Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
play icon0:14
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute
play icon0:20
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute
PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai
play icon2:34
PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai