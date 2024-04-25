Advertisement
Viral Video: Woman Learns Lesson On Jungle Rules After Encounter With Wild Elephant

Apr 25, 2024
Sometimes, the consequences of questionable actions are all too predictable. This lesson was learned the hard way by a woman who approached a wild baby elephant while it was eating. Ignoring the fact that it was a wild animal in its natural habitat, she got too close and ended up being struck by the elephant. The impact knocked her to the ground, leaving her visibly in pain as she quickly retreated to safety. The video went viral, sparking reactions from viewers who largely placed blame on the woman for her risky behavior.

