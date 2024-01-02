trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705205
VIRAL VIDEO : Women Spark Hilarious 'Chaos' for Free Seats on Government Bus – Internet Erupts in Laughter and Controversy

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Telangana Takes a Page from Delhi's Book: Free Bus Rides for Women Lead to Chaotic Brawl Over Seats. In a scene reminiscent of Delhi's past, Telangana recently introduced free bus rides for women, mirroring the capital's initiative. However, what was intended to be a convenient benefit quickly took an unexpected turn. A viral video has surfaced online, capturing an intense altercation among women inside a government bus in Telangana. The brawl, triggered by the quest for free seats, unfolded during a journey from Zaheerabad to Sangareddy. The video has taken social media by storm, evoking a diverse range of reactions from viewers.

