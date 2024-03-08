videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Assault, Murder Threat For Mocking Friendship With Munawar Faruqui

Bhavya Singh | Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav is in trouble again after content creator and YouTuber 'Maxtern' aka Sagar Thakur accusem him of assaulting and threatening him in Gurugram. Taking to X (formerly Twitter ) Sagar posted a video of himself with a swollen lip and said that Elvish and his gang attacked him, but he and his friends fought back. "He threatened to kill me... I was alone but Elvish brought many men with him," he said, showing his injury. The incident was triggered by a video that Maxtern made, in which he sarcastically mocked Elvish's friendship with comedian Munawar Faruqui at a recent cricket match. He indirectly called Elvish a hypocrite for being pals with Munawar, who had faced backlash in 2020 for making jokes about Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in his stand-up show.