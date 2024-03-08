NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Assault, Murder Threat For Mocking Friendship With Munawar Faruqui

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav is in trouble again after content creator and YouTuber 'Maxtern' aka Sagar Thakur accusem him of assaulting and threatening him in Gurugram. Taking to X (formerly Twitter ) Sagar posted a video of himself with a swollen lip and said that Elvish and his gang attacked him, but he and his friends fought back. "He threatened to kill me... I was alone but Elvish brought many men with him," he said, showing his injury. The incident was triggered by a video that Maxtern made, in which he sarcastically mocked Elvish's friendship with comedian Munawar Faruqui at a recent cricket match. He indirectly called Elvish a hypocrite for being pals with Munawar, who had faced backlash in 2020 for making jokes about Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in his stand-up show.

All Videos

International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
Play Icon01:13
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress may release the first list by this evening
Play Icon04:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress may release the first list by this evening
Haryana Paper Leak: Big action in case of cheating in Haryana Board Exam
Play Icon02:39
Haryana Paper Leak: Big action in case of cheating in Haryana Board Exam
Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha election campaign from today
Play Icon01:28
Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha election campaign from today
CBI on Human Trafficking Case: Human trafficking network busted
Play Icon03:49
CBI on Human Trafficking Case: Human trafficking network busted

Trending Videos

International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
play icon1:13
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress may release the first list by this evening
play icon4:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress may release the first list by this evening
Haryana Paper Leak: Big action in case of cheating in Haryana Board Exam
play icon2:39
Haryana Paper Leak: Big action in case of cheating in Haryana Board Exam
Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha election campaign from today
play icon1:28
Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha election campaign from today
CBI on Human Trafficking Case: Human trafficking network busted
play icon3:49
CBI on Human Trafficking Case: Human trafficking network busted