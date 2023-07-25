trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640208
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Vishnu Jain On Gyanvapi Masjid: After the temporary ban on the survey of Gyanvapi by the Supreme Court till 5 pm on July 26, now everyone's eyes are fixed on the Allahabad High Court. The Supreme Court has asked the arrangements committee to go to the High Court. Both the parties will now present their arguments in the High Court. After this, further action will be decided on the stand of the court. After the order of the Supreme Court, the lawyers of the mosque committee have started preparing the application in the Allahabad High Court. The Muslim side Arrangement Committee can file its petition in the High Court on Tuesday i.e. today. So on the other hand, Vishnu Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, while answering the question about the excavation, said that there will be no excavation for the next one week.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
play icon8:30
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
play icon1:1
 EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
play icon0:55
 INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey
play icon3:42
 Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey
Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found
play icon0:53
Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
play icon8:30
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
play icon1:1
EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
play icon0:55
INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey
play icon3:42
Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey
Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found
play icon0:53
Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found
Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi survey video,Gyanvapi survey report,gyanvapi survey date,gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi mandir,gyanvapi news,varanasi masjid,varanasi masjid news,varanasi masjid shivling video,varanasi masjid ka faisla,Varanasi Court,asi team,asi team reaches varanasi court,mandir vs masjid,shringar gauri,shringar gauri temple varanasi,varanasi court hearing,survey breaking,survey of gyanvapi,