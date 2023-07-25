videoDetails

Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey

| Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Vishnu Jain On Gyanvapi Masjid: After the temporary ban on the survey of Gyanvapi by the Supreme Court till 5 pm on July 26, now everyone's eyes are fixed on the Allahabad High Court. The Supreme Court has asked the arrangements committee to go to the High Court. Both the parties will now present their arguments in the High Court. After this, further action will be decided on the stand of the court. After the order of the Supreme Court, the lawyers of the mosque committee have started preparing the application in the Allahabad High Court. The Muslim side Arrangement Committee can file its petition in the High Court on Tuesday i.e. today. So on the other hand, Vishnu Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, while answering the question about the excavation, said that there will be no excavation for the next one week.

Cre Trending Videos

CRE Recommended Videos