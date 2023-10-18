trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676868
Vivek Agnihotri Tributes 'The Kashmir Files' National Award To All Genocides Victims

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Actor Pallavi Joshi on October 17 bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in 'The Kashmir Files' at the 69th National Film Award. Pallavi Joshi received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
