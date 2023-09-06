trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658701
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VK Singh Exclusive: Conversation with VK Singh regarding preparations for G20, we have tried to plan

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
VK Singh Exclusive: Regarding the preparations for G20, VK said that we have tried to plan, there is enough space at the airport, cargo ships have been asked to go to another airport.
Follow Us

All Videos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage
play icon1:50
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
play icon1:22
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
play icon1:30
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
play icon1:51
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
Jai Ram Ramesh makes huge remark on Parliament Special Session
play icon3:33
Jai Ram Ramesh makes huge remark on Parliament Special Session

Trending Videos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage
play icon1:50
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
play icon1:22
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
play icon1:30
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
play icon1:51
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
Jai Ram Ramesh makes huge remark on Parliament Special Session
play icon3:33
Jai Ram Ramesh makes huge remark on Parliament Special Session
vk singh exclusive,G20 summit 2023,Zee News,Breaking News,G20 summit 2023,delhi g20 summit,G20 summit,g20 summit delhi,g20 summit in delhi,g20 summit 2023 india,g20 summit india,india g20 summit,g20 summit in india,g20 summit new delhi,pm modi in g20 summit,modi g20 summit,g20 summit 2023 in india,pm modi g20 summit,g20 summit 2022,g20 summit in india first time,g20 in delhi,g20 summit in india 2022,delhi holiday g20 summit,kejriwal on delhi g20 summit,delhi g20,g20 summit news,g20 delhi,Delhi,Zee News,