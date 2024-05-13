Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748937
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Voting begins for Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 13, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has started. Let us tell you that during the fourth phase of voting, voting is being done on 96 seats in 10 states of the country. During this time, the fate of many veteran candidates like SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi will be decided.

All Videos

Danger of nuclear attack increases in the world
Play Icon43:45
Danger of nuclear attack increases in the world
Türkiye arms dealing under the guise of religion
Play Icon19:22
Türkiye arms dealing under the guise of religion
Ruckus over vote jihad against Modi
Play Icon48:53
Ruckus over vote jihad against Modi
Will Kejriwal's 10 guarantees change the election equation?
Play Icon34:05
Will Kejriwal's 10 guarantees change the election equation?
India and France will conduct joint military exercises
Play Icon15:17
India and France will conduct joint military exercises

Trending Videos

Danger of nuclear attack increases in the world
play icon43:45
Danger of nuclear attack increases in the world
Türkiye arms dealing under the guise of religion
play icon19:22
Türkiye arms dealing under the guise of religion
Ruckus over vote jihad against Modi
play icon48:53
Ruckus over vote jihad against Modi
Will Kejriwal's 10 guarantees change the election equation?
play icon34:5
Will Kejriwal's 10 guarantees change the election equation?
India and France will conduct joint military exercises
play icon15:17
India and France will conduct joint military exercises