NewsVideos
videoDetails

Wagner Group bowed before Putin!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Russia Wagner Group Mutiny: Agreement reached between Russia and Wagner Group, will the fire of rebellion calm down? Agreed to stop Wagner Army rebellion in Russia, Belarus President Lukashenko claimed.

All Videos

Case filed against Amritpal Singh's relative
play icon0:39
Case filed against Amritpal Singh's relative
Train accident in West Bengal
play icon1:22
Train accident in West Bengal
Coup failed in Russia, agreement between Putin and Wagner Group
play icon1:34
Coup failed in Russia, agreement between Putin and Wagner Group
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on first bilateral visit
play icon4:28
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on first bilateral visit
Agreed to stop Wagner Army rebellion in Russia, claims Belarus President Lukashenko
play icon10:49
Agreed to stop Wagner Army rebellion in Russia, claims Belarus President Lukashenko

Trending Videos

Case filed against Amritpal Singh's relative
play icon0:39
Case filed against Amritpal Singh's relative
Train accident in West Bengal
play icon1:22
Train accident in West Bengal
Coup failed in Russia, agreement between Putin and Wagner Group
play icon1:34
Coup failed in Russia, agreement between Putin and Wagner Group
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on first bilateral visit
play icon4:28
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on first bilateral visit
Agreed to stop Wagner Army rebellion in Russia, claims Belarus President Lukashenko
play icon10:49
Agreed to stop Wagner Army rebellion in Russia, claims Belarus President Lukashenko
Wagner Group,Wagner,russia coup,Russia,wagner group russia,Putin,wagner coup,wagner russia,russia wagner group,russia wagner,russian coup,Vladimir Putin,russia wagner mutiny,putin coup,russia ukraine war,wagner vs russia,russia war,wagner group russian mercenaries,putin wagner,coup in russia,coup,wagner coup in russia,russia ukraine,russia vs ukraine war update,Ukraine Russia,ukraine russia news,wagner mutiny,Breaking News,