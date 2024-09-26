Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2798552https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/wakf-board-gets-a-setback-from-delhi-high-court-2798552.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Wakf Board gets a setback from Delhi High Court

Sonam|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Delhi High Court gives a big decision...13000 square meter land near Shahi Idgah declared to be DDA...Waqf Board's claim rejected...

All Videos

Mumbai on high alert!
Play Icon03:32
Mumbai on high alert!
Astrology Today: How much is luck supporting you today?
Play Icon07:52
Astrology Today: How much is luck supporting you today?
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Set to Deliver Blow to JDU in Jharkhand Elections?
Play Icon24:52
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Set to Deliver Blow to JDU in Jharkhand Elections?
Deshhit: Mazar Jihad Allegations in MP Hospital Stir Controversy
Play Icon40:28
Deshhit: Mazar Jihad Allegations in MP Hospital Stir Controversy
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
Play Icon08:41
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage

Trending Videos

Mumbai on high alert!
play icon3:32
Mumbai on high alert!
Astrology Today: How much is luck supporting you today?
play icon7:52
Astrology Today: How much is luck supporting you today?
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Set to Deliver Blow to JDU in Jharkhand Elections?
play icon24:52
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Set to Deliver Blow to JDU in Jharkhand Elections?
Deshhit: Mazar Jihad Allegations in MP Hospital Stir Controversy
play icon40:28
Deshhit: Mazar Jihad Allegations in MP Hospital Stir Controversy
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
play icon8:41
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage