Waqf Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Waqf Amendment Bill Update: Now the arbitrariness of the Waqf Board will not work. Modi government can present a bill in Parliament today i.e. on Thursday to curtail the powers of Waqf Board. At present the Waqf Board has the right to declare any property as the property of the Waqf Board. There are chances of uproar in Parliament on this bill. The opposition is continuously opposing this bill.