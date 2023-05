videoDetails

War intensifies between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, Pilot starts Jan Sangharsh Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Rajasthan political crisis: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and veteran Congress leader Sachin Pilot will start a public struggle against corruption from Thursday. Pilot is continuously targeting Gehlot through his demands. At the same time, before the elections, they are also engaged in creating atmosphere through this campaign