War may start between China and Taiwan

Sonam | Updated: May 24, 2024, 04:46 PM IST

China Taiwan War Update: China-Taiwan tension has reached the point of war. On the morning of May 23, China started destructive military drills against Taiwan. Earlier on May 20, the new anti-Beijing President William Lai Ching was sworn in in Taiwan. This step of China after just three days is a sign of great danger for the world.