War of words started between Governor Banwarilal and CM Bhagwant Mann over the letter

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
The fight between the Punjab Government and the State Governor Banwarilal has now come to the fore. CM Bhagwant Mann has attacked the Governor with questions. Bhagwant Mann has advocated the Governor to become the face of the CM.
