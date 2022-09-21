War with potential adversaries can never be ruled out: Admiral R Hari Kumar

Sep 21, 2022

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on September 20 addressed an event in Delhi and spoke on 'India's Naval Revolution: Becoming an Ocean Power'. He asserted that Indian Navy needs to be all time ready as war with potential adversaries can never be ruled out. He spoke of the conventional and other security challenges for the country.He said, “While these conventional military challenges persist, terrorism remains a major security threat, as it continues to evolve in shape, scale and size. Staying one step ahead of such an invisible enemy, who'll constantly innovate tactics enabled by niche technologies is challenge.” “To the West, Pakistan – despite economic constraints – has continued its military modernisation, especially its Navy, which is on track to becoming a 50-platform force,” he added.He further said that, “While competition is being played out on a daily basis – at times testing limits – but without escalating into armed action, a war with potential adversaries can never be ruled out.”